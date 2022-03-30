Russia to reduce military activities near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russia has “drastically” reduced its military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv as talks with Ukraine enter the “practical” stage, the deputy minister of defense Alexander Fomin announced on Tuesday, RT reported.

Speaking to the press following the talks with the Ukrainian delegation, Fomin said that “a decision was made to drastically, in several times, reduce the military activity on the approaches to Kyiv and Chernihiv.”

“We expect that relevant key decisions will be taken in Kyiv and the conditions for further normal work will be created,” he said.

Fomin called on Ukraine “to fully abide by the Geneva Conventions, including with regard to the humane treatment of prisoners of war.”

He explained that this decision was taken due to the fact that “negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine” are entering “the practical phase.”

The reduction of Russian forces’ activity is poised “to increase mutual trust and to create the necessary conditions for the further development of negotiations and the achievement of the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing the agreement,” Fomin said.

Further details will be announced by the Russian General Staff upon the return of the Russian delegation from Istanbul, where the negotiations were taking place, to Moscow.

Moscow launched a special military operation in its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbas republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Negotiations between the delegations from Moscow and Kyiv have been taking place since Russia announced the launch of a "special military operation in Ukraine" on February 24, 2022. Despite more than a month, the clashes between the two countries are still continuing.

The latest round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegates, hosted by Istanbul, were held on Tuesday.

MP/PR