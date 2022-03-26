Blinken to embark on a regional trip to discuss Iran, Ukraine

Blinken will off a five-day tour of the Middle East and North Africa on Saturday to discuss a host of issues, including the situation in Ukraine and negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal.

The State Department said the aim of Blinken's trip from March 26-30 is to consult with partners on a range of regional and global priorities, including Russia's special operation in Ukraine as well as Iran and Israeli-Palestinian relations, Sputnik reported.

The secretary's trip will begin in occupied Palestinian territory on Saturday for meetings with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Head of Zionist regime Isaac Herzog.

Blinken will also meet with the President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas as well as representatives of Palestinian civil society and will raise Washington's commitment to a two-state solution, US officials have said.

