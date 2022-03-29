  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Mar 29, 2022, 2:23 PM

Russian-Ukrainian new round of talks kicks off in Istanbul

Russian-Ukrainian new round of talks kicks off in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – The new round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegates, hosted by Istanbul, began on Tuesday.

In an address to the Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the talks, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the parties to agree on a ceasefire.

Erdogan stated that Turkey does not play a mediating role in the meetings, but it helps to facilitate the agreement.

Negotiations between the delegations from Moscow and Kyiv have been taking place since Russia announced the launch of a "special military operation in Ukraine" on February 24, 2022. Despite more than a month, the clashes between the two countries are still continuing.

MP/FNA14010109000308

News Code 185175
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185175/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News