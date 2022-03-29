Russian-Ukrainian new round of talks kicks off in Istanbul

In an address to the Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the talks, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the parties to agree on a ceasefire.

Erdogan stated that Turkey does not play a mediating role in the meetings, but it helps to facilitate the agreement.

Negotiations between the delegations from Moscow and Kyiv have been taking place since Russia announced the launch of a "special military operation in Ukraine" on February 24, 2022. Despite more than a month, the clashes between the two countries are still continuing.

