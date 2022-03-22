Iran determined to reflect independent voice of Islamic World

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA in Pakistan capital of Islamabad on Tuesday to attend 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC, Saeed Khatibzadeh Deputy Foreign Minister stated that Iran believes in convergence and commitment to the original ideals of the Islamic world instead of a utilitarian and bias political approach. We are determined to reflect a strong voice from the Islamic world.”

While congratulating the nations of region including Iran and Pakistan, on the auspicious occasion of beginning of new solar year and Nowruz, he said, "The visit to Islamabad was made with the aim of participating in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).”

Pointing to challenges facing Muslim nations in current situation, Khatibzadeh noted that the Islamic world from Yemen to Syria and the occupied Palestine is facing serious challenges, urging the Organization to find ways out of such problems.

He added, “Unfortunately, today we are witnessing some unwise and illogical actions by some members of Organization of Islamic Cooperation against the original ideals of Islamic world. As representative of Islamic Republic of Iran, I declare that we expect all countries to show their commitments to the Palestinian cause and ideal.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat argued that OIC is capable to promote solidarity among Muslim nations, saying that as a result of Saudi-Iranian disputes in recent years, Islamic Republic of Iran could not participate in OIC meetings regularly, but resumption of the participation seems to be a positive development.

He also expressed hope that improvement of ties between Riyadh and Tehran would be beneficial for both countries and other regional states.

Headed a high-level delegation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh left Tehran for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan on Monday to attend 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States will also attend the CFM from March 22-23.

