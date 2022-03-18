  1. Politics
Mar 18, 2022, 12:46 PM

Khatibzadeh:

Tehran committed to promotion of human rights in world

Tehran committed to promotion of human rights in world

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Tehran is committed to promoting human rights in the world, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said, adding that selective, political approaches will undermine human rights instead of improving it.

Adopting a political and selective approach to human rights not only does not help to promote it but also destroys and undermines human rights, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in reaction to the claims of Javid Rahman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Iran.

Iran has provided detailed comments on this report, which has been officially published by the UN Human Rights Council, he said.

Saying that Iran does not accept the mission of the Special Rapporteur, he added that the false accusations and allegations of the reporter are based on misinformation received from biased sources, including terrorist and Western groups.

Criticizing the double standards and hypocritical approach of Western countries towards human rights, Khatibzadeh said, "Tehran is committed to supporting and promoting human rights around the world, and will continue to promote the human rights of its people seriously despite US unilateral coercive moves."

RHM/5449729

News Code 184968
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184968/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News