Khatibzadeh meets Pakistani PM at 48th session of OIC CFM

Qureshi welcomed the head and members of Iranian delegation and expressed his satisfaction with the presence of Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in 48th meeting of Foreign Ministers of OIC member states.

During the meeting, Khatibzadeh conveyed Nowruz greetings of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to his Pakistani counterpart.

The 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation started on Tuesday with the presence of delegations of member countries, including the Iranian delegation in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Khatibzadeh Spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed Iranian delegation in two-day meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

The motto of the meeting of Islamic Foreign Ministers is "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.” The event coincides with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the second international organization after the United Nations, which has 57 members from an Islamic country based on four continents, established in 1969 as the collective voice of the Islamic world and a guarantee to protect and defend their interests.

