Iran emphasizes supporting Syrian govt., people

Syrian Foreign Faisal Mekdad stressed that this visit constitutes another opportunity to consult on the issues of concern to the two countries and the latest developments in the region.

“We are keen on maintaining the best relations among the countries of region, including relations between Iran and the Arab countries, and the coordination between us continues at the regional and international level,” Mekdad said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, for his turn, said, “We will discuss means to enhance relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the economic field, which is a top priority.”

He affirmed that Iran supports Syria’s leadership, government and people, and the bilateral relations between the two countries are passing through the best conditions.

Iranian minister visited Syrian last August, as he stressed in a statement that the relations between Tehran and Damascus are strategic, noting that the two countries will work together to confront the economic terrorism imposed on them.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, arrived in Damascus on Wednesday morning, at the head of a high-level delegation to hold talks with senior state officials on regional and international developments and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

MA/SANA