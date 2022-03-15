Iranian, Pakistani FMs discuss regional, bilateral issues

The two Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers discussed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers' meeting, the Palestinian issue, the situation in Yemen, Afghanistan, the Ukraine crisis and bilateral relations during the phone call.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also invited the Iranian foreign minister to visit Islamabad to attend the OIC foreign ministers' meeting and the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan National Day.

Congratulating the 70th anniversary of Pakistan National Day to his Pakistani counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian condemned any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

The two top diplomats of Iran and Pakistan also stressed the need of supporting Yemen and Palestine against the aggressors.

Amir-Abdollahian visited Pakistan in January to attend the IOC emergency meeting on Afghanistan. He met and held talks with several officials during the meeting.

