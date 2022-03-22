Palestinian cause top priority of Islamic World: Khatibzadeh

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, who represented Iran in 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, “Pleased to represent Iran in 48th OIC FMs meeting in Pakistan. Palestine is & will remain top priority of Muslim world & no one can compromise on the cause w the apartheid regime of Israel.”

“From Yemen to Afghanistan the Islamic world’s unity is the key to address the crises,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation on March 14.

As held at the initiative taken by Pakistani foreign minister, the two foreign ministers discussed and exchanged their views on hosts of issues including OIC meeting, Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine crisis and bilateral relations

The motto of the meeting of Islamic Foreign Ministers is "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.” The event coincides with the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

Headed a high-level delegation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh left Tehran for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan on Monday to attend 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC.

