Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with senior Syrian officials.

Moments later, Sputnik quoted a source in Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying that Iranian foreign minister would also meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his visit to Damascus.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdolallahian has visited Syria twice since he was appointed as Iranian foreign minister and during these visits, he was welcomed by senior officials of this country.

MA/