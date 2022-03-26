Saudi-led coalition launches large-scale attack on Sanaa

Series of crimes of Saudi aggression coalition against innocent people of Yemen still continue. Saudis also bombed various parts of Yemen on Saturday, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, media sources reported that areas of Yemeni province of Sanaa were heavily targeted by Saudis on Saturday.

This is while that Aramco facility in Jeddah and vital Saudi facility in the capital Riyadh were targeted by Yemeni forces on Friday, Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Yahya Saree said.

According to the report, Yemeni forces targeted “Ras Tanura and Rabigh” refineries. Jizan and Najran were also targeted by Yemeni drones last night.

