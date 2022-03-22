48th OIC FMs meeting (CMF) kicks off in Pakistan

As represented by Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh attended the meeting.

Khatibzadeh is supposed to explain Iran's position on various issues, especially issues related to the Islamic world.

Issues related to the Islamic world, especially the issue of Palestine and the current crisis in Afghanistan, will be discussed in this meeting.

Headed a high-level delegation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh left Tehran for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan on Monday to attend 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States will also attend the CFM from March 22-23.

MA/5451752