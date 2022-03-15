  1. Iran
Mar 15, 2022

Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 15

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, March 15.

Aftab:

Iran not to accept JCPOA without Moscow

Ebtekar:

Iranian FM to visit Russia

Iranian President condemns West silence over innocents execution by SA
Etemad:

Russia says not to prevent reaching good deal in Vienna talks

Etela'at:

Final round of Vienna negotiations to be held for reaching good agreement

Iran:

Remaining issues in Vienna talks depended on US will

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iranian authorities highly condemned executions in SA

Khorasan:

Amir-Abdollahian to visit Moscow

Shahrvand:

Vienna talks waiting for US decision

Kayhan:

US responsible for current situation in Vienna talks

China, Russia play constructive role in Vienna negotiations

