Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 15

Aftab:
Iran not to accept JCPOA without Moscow
Ebtekar:
Iranian FM to visit Russia
Iranian President condemns West silence over innocents execution by SA
Etemad:
Russia says not to prevent reaching good deal in Vienna talks
Etela'at:
Final round of Vienna negotiations to be held for reaching good agreement
Iran:
Remaining issues in Vienna talks depended on US will
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iranian authorities highly condemned executions in SA
Khorasan:
Amir-Abdollahian to visit Moscow
Shahrvand:
Vienna talks waiting for US decision
Kayhan:
US responsible for current situation in Vienna talks
China, Russia play constructive role in Vienna negotiations
