Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 6

Aftab:
Seminary students stabbed in Imam Reza shrine
New moves for Tehran-Riyadh talks to resume
Ebtekar:
Reviving JCPOA gets complicated
Three seminary students assassinated in Mashhad
Etemad:
US cares to have predictable relations with Iran
Etela'at:
Seminary student martyred in Imam Reza Shrine
Javan:
Iranian Parliament calls on receiving valid guarantees from US
Jomhoury-E Eslami:
Foreigner assassinates 3 seminary students in Mashhad with cold weapon
Khorasan:
Takfiris kill seminary student in Imam Reza shrine, perpetrator arrested
Kayhan:
190 Iranian MPs called on president to receive valid guarantees form US
Second fuel ship docks at Yemeni Al-Hudaidah port
One seminary student killed in Imam Reza shrine
Western sanctions against Iran have opposite effect
AEOI plans to build fully homegrown power plant in S Iran
MP/
Your Comment