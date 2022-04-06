Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 6

Aftab:

Seminary students stabbed in Imam Reza shrine

New moves for Tehran-Riyadh talks to resume

Ebtekar:

Reviving JCPOA gets complicated

Three seminary students assassinated in Mashhad

Etemad:

US cares to have predictable relations with Iran

Etela'at:

Seminary student martyred in Imam Reza Shrine

Javan:

Iranian Parliament calls on receiving valid guarantees from US

Jomhoury-E Eslami:

Foreigner assassinates 3 seminary students in Mashhad with cold weapon

Khorasan:

Takfiris kill seminary student in Imam Reza shrine, perpetrator arrested

Kayhan:

190 Iranian MPs called on president to receive valid guarantees form US

Second fuel ship docks at Yemeni Al-Hudaidah port

One seminary student killed in Imam Reza shrine

Western sanctions against Iran have opposite effect

AEOI plans to build fully homegrown power plant in S Iran

MP/