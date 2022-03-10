Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 10

Ebtekar
China-Russian join hands to ditch dollar supermacy
Shargh
S Arabia, UAE refrained from responding to Biden's call
Iran
Sanctions on aviation industry have collapsed
Ettela’at
Iran’s economy at 5.1% growth in nine months
Zionist regime will pay heavy price after killing two Iranian forces: IRGC
Return of Iran’s oil revenues increase by 250%: Oil minister
US dithering over Vienna talks increase uncertainty
Iran
Bagheri Kani, Mora meet in Vienna as talks continue
Iran envoy to IAEA: If West does not live up to its commitments, we would get away from JCPOA
MA
Your Comment