Mar 10, 2022, 9:48 AM

Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 10

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, March 10.

Ebtekar

China-Russian join hands to ditch dollar supermacy

Shargh

S Arabia, UAE refrained from responding to Biden's call

Iran

Sanctions on aviation industry have collapsed

Ettela’at

Iran’s economy at 5.1% growth in nine months

Zionist regime will pay heavy price after killing two Iranian forces: IRGC

Return of Iran’s oil revenues increase by 250%: Oil minister

US dithering over Vienna talks increase uncertainty

Iran

Bagheri Kani, Mora meet in Vienna as talks continue

Iran envoy to IAEA: If West does not live up to its commitments, we would get away from JCPOA

