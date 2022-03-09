Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 9

Arman-e Melli:

Iran not to cross its red lines in Vienna talks: President

Ebtekar:

IRGC successfully puts Noor-2 Satellite into orbit

Final efforts to take place in Vienna negotiations

Atrak:

IRGC Noor-2 satellite launched to space

Etela'at:

Now is the time for political decision to end Vienna negotiations: Mora

Iran nuclear activities are not for producing bomb

World gold price record broken

Iran:

Jame Jam:

Javan:

Iran experiencing big leap in aerospace by launching Noor-2 satellite

Jomhoouri-e Eslami:

82% of Ukrainians believe they defeat Russia

Kayhan:

