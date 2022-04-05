Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 5

Ebtekar:

No final response announced by US on Vienna talks: Spox.

Iran successfully restrains Covid

Etemad:

US not responded to Iran's requests yet

Etela'at:

US responsible for prolonging Vienna negotiations

Iran ready to cooperate with Qatar to better hold World Cup 2022

Javan:

Iran warns Bahrain about presence of Zionists

Jomhouriye-E Eslami:

Ukraine war enters day 40

Kayhan:

US excessive demands led to prolonging JCPOA talks

Tension rises in Al-Aqsa after Zionists attacked Ramadan ceremony

IRGC reaches advanced achievements in field of pin-point missiles

Rocket attack on Erbil warning for UAE, Bahrain

MP/