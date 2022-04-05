Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 5

Ebtekar:
No final response announced by US on Vienna talks: Spox.
Iran successfully restrains Covid
Etemad:
US not responded to Iran's requests yet
Etela'at:
US responsible for prolonging Vienna negotiations
Iran ready to cooperate with Qatar to better hold World Cup 2022
Javan:
Iran warns Bahrain about presence of Zionists
Jomhouriye-E Eslami:
Ukraine war enters day 40
Kayhan:
US excessive demands led to prolonging JCPOA talks
Tension rises in Al-Aqsa after Zionists attacked Ramadan ceremony
IRGC reaches advanced achievements in field of pin-point missiles
Rocket attack on Erbil warning for UAE, Bahrain
