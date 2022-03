Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 13

Arman-e Melli:

Negotiations pause can be solved with direct talks

Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in single day

Etemad:

Iran not to be dependent on non-national powers

Etela'at:

Turkish citizens hold anti-Israel protests, chant "we’re all Qassem Soleimani"

E3 calls for finalizing nuclear agreement in shortest time possible

UNICEF says Saudis killed, injured over 10,000 Yemeni children

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

E3 says excessive demands in negotiations risk collapse of deal

Russia intensifies attack on Ukrainian cities

Imam Khomeini defended Afghanistan against Soviet Union with all might

Shahrvand:

JCPOA agreement still on table

Kayhan:

Saudi Arabia kills at least 47 Yemeni children within two months

Main problem in Vienna negotiations US, not Russia

