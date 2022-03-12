Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 12

Aftab:
Iran, P4+1 announce pause in Vienna talks on JCPOA revival
Ebtekar:
Pause in negotiations facilitates reaching agreement
Etemad:
Efforts for reviving JCPOA paused
EU foreign policy chief: Vienna talks paused due to external factors
Etela'at:
FM: agreement within reach if US acts realistically
Vienna talks getting more complex without US political decision
Iran:
Regional presence, Iran's national power
Vienna talks depend on US decision
Mora says agreement almost reached
Jonhouri-e Eslami:
No external factors can affect Vienna negotiations
Zelensky issues permit for people to use weapons
Shargh:
Ambiguity in Vienna talks fate increases
Kayhan:
Leader: Iran will be dependent on others later if gives up on nuclear progress now
US dual operating in negotiations and media
US drew back when it came to lifting sanctions, giving guarantees
