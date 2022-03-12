Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 12

Aftab:

Iran, P4+1 announce pause in Vienna talks on JCPOA revival

Ebtekar:

Pause in negotiations facilitates reaching agreement

Etemad:

Efforts for reviving JCPOA paused

EU foreign policy chief: Vienna talks paused due to external factors

Etela'at:

FM: agreement within reach if US acts realistically

Vienna talks getting more complex without US political decision

Iran:

Regional presence, Iran's national power

Vienna talks depend on US decision

Mora says agreement almost reached

Jonhouri-e Eslami:

No external factors can affect Vienna negotiations

Zelensky issues permit for people to use weapons

Shargh:

Ambiguity in Vienna talks fate increases

Kayhan:

Leader: Iran will be dependent on others later if gives up on nuclear progress now

US dual operating in negotiations and media

US drew back when it came to lifting sanctions, giving guarantees

MP