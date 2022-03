Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 14

Arman-e Melli:

Mossad headquarters targeted by IRGC missiles

Asia:

Iran temporarily suspends Tehran-Riyadh talks

Aftab:

Israeli base in Iraq comes under IRGC missile attack

Ebtekar:

Iran decisively responds to Zionists' aggression

No reactions to execution of Shias in Saudi Arabia

Atrak:

Qatari FM visits Moscow to discuss Iran

Etemad:

IRGC destroys Zionist regime's spy base in Erbil

Etela'at:

Mossad headquarters destroyed by IRGC's precision-guided missiles

Issues related to verification resolved in Vienna talks: Spox.

Iran:

Saudi Arabia massively executes Shia Muslims

Iran suspends negotiations with Saudi Arabia

IRGC destroys Mossad base in Iraqi Erbil

Javan:

Zionist spy base comes under missile attacks

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Severe clashes break out in outskirts of Kiyv

Khorasan:

IRGC missiles hit, destroy Mossad base in Erbil

Kayhan:

2 Israeli bases in Iraq destroyed by IRGC missiles

No agreement acceptable without effective lifting of sanctions

