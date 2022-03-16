Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 16

Asia:

FM: Iran-Russia relations to be expanded regardless of any international developments

Iran-Russia trades increases by 80%

Etemad:

Russia continues Ukraine military operation until goals reached

Iranian FM meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

Etela'at:

Russia not an obstacle in reaching agreement

Winners of the Book of the Year Award praised

Iran:

Iran, Russia jointly agreed on neutralizing sanctions

Javan:

Russia says it has received US guarantees over JCPOA

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

IRGC dismantles terrorist groups

Russia receives written guarantee on JCPPOA from US

Shargh:

Iranian, Russian foreign ministers hold meeting in Moscow

Kayhan:

Israeli regime experiences biggest cyberattack in its history

IRGC unveils new specialized defense equipment

