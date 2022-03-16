Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 16

Asia:
FM: Iran-Russia relations to be expanded regardless of any international developments
Iran-Russia trades increases by 80%
Etemad:
Russia continues Ukraine military operation until goals reached
Iranian FM meet Russian counterpart in Moscow
Etela'at:
Russia not an obstacle in reaching agreement
Winners of the Book of the Year Award praised
Iran:
Iran, Russia jointly agreed on neutralizing sanctions
Javan:
Russia says it has received US guarantees over JCPOA
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
IRGC dismantles terrorist groups
Russia receives written guarantee on JCPPOA from US
Shargh:
Iranian, Russian foreign ministers hold meeting in Moscow
Kayhan:
Israeli regime experiences biggest cyberattack in its history
IRGC unveils new specialized defense equipment
MP/
Your Comment