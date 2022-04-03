  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 3

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, April 3.

Atrak:

Dispute rises between US, Israeli regime over JCPOA

Etela'at:

Leader calls moving towards knowledge-based economy only solution for country's development 

Ansarullah's deadly attacks forced Saudi Arabia to accept ceasefire

Jame-E Jam:

Kiyv not to join Nato

World welcomes two-month ceasefire in Yemen

Russia starts retreating from Ukraine

Khorasan:

JCPOA still awaiting US decision

Kayhan:

Israeli regime fears Iran's fearlessness

Yemeni Resistance historical victory led to ceasefire

Leader: Knowledge-based economy leads to growth of country's economy

