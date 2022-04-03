Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 3

Atrak:
Dispute rises between US, Israeli regime over JCPOA
Etela'at:
Leader calls moving towards knowledge-based economy only solution for country's development
Ansarullah's deadly attacks forced Saudi Arabia to accept ceasefire
Jame-E Jam:
Kiyv not to join Nato
World welcomes two-month ceasefire in Yemen
Russia starts retreating from Ukraine
Khorasan:
JCPOA still awaiting US decision
Kayhan:
Israeli regime fears Iran's fearlessness
Yemeni Resistance historical victory led to ceasefire
Leader: Knowledge-based economy leads to growth of country's economy
MP/
Your Comment