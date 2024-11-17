Arab states willing to invest in Iranian oil sector

Hosseinzadeh met and held a talk with the Economic and Investment Representative of the Arab government Mohammed Abdul Basit on Sunday.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral ties between Iran and Arab countries and explored avenues for launching new opportunities in the field of energy.

In addition, they emphasized broadening cooperation in various sectors of energy, especially investing in the oil and gas sectors.

The economic and investment representative of the Arab government stressed the need to expand cooperation and collaboration with the Iranian oil sector.

These expert-level meetings indicate a serious determination between Iran and Arab countries to expand cooperation and create new opportunities in the fields of energy and handicrafts, Mohammed Abdul Basit highlighted.

Mohammed Abdul Basit participated in the inaugural ceremony of the 37th National Handicraft Exhibition as the honorary guest.

