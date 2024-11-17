Scholz calls conversation with Putin ‘important, detailed’

"The conversation was very informative, but also contributed to the realization that the Russian president's views on the war have not changed significantly, which is not positive news. However, that is why it is crucial that we maintain a clear and principled stance, namely that Ukraine can rely on our support," Scholz told reporters on Sunday on the margins of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The chancellor also emphasized the importance of the principle that no decisions should be made without Ukraine.

The Putin-Scholz phone conversation was held on Friday at the initiative of Germany.

MNA\