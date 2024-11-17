US no more than heap of straw in eyes of Yemenis

He stated, "To the Americans who try to intimidate us with Trump's return, we say that the very same weapons you use to bomb us are the ones we're not afraid of."

"Yemen's Republic can repel and defeat the US Navy is, we believe, a blessing of the Holy Quran and our adherence to its guiding principles," he added.

Recently, Bill Laplante, the US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Arms Procurement and Supply, acknowledged that Yemen now possesses ballistic missile technology, a capability typically reserved for the world's most developed nations.

Speaking at the Future of Defense event in Washington, he referenced the Yemeni army's considerable military prowess, saying, "The Yemeni army has become terrifying. As an engineer and physicist who has spent their entire career working on missiles, I was astonished by the actions of the Sana'a-aligned armed forces over the past six months."

In recent months, the Yemeni army has targeted several Israeli ships or vessels bound for occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, in a show of support for the Palestinian people's resistance in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Additionally, Yemen's armed forces have also struck US and British warships in the Red Sea in retaliation for airstrikes by these countries against Yemen.

SD/