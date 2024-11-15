Gaza war symbolizes right vs wrong battle

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon held at Tehran University's campus, Sediqi said that "Today, the Israeli regime's war with Gaza and Lebanon is not just a war, but a war between religion and apostasy, right and wrong. It is a battle between honor and evil."

He pointed to the recent US elections and said that "The election of Trump as the US president is not important to us. America means to us nothing but the expansion of domination and plunder and the creation of terror gangs and the creating coups and discord among nations."

The senior cleric said that there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats to Iranians.

He pointed to the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA) and start of mourning days of Fatemieh, urging the women to look up to the holy Prophet's daughter as their role model for their lifestyles.

MNA/6288399