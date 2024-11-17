Iran’s sabre coach Rahbari aims for medals at 2028 Olympics

Under his leadership, Iran’s sabre team won a silver medal at the 2024/25 Oran Sabre World Cup last week.

As a player, Rahbari has won two silver medals in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games and he represented Iran at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Team Melli defeated the US, Ukraine and the US but lost to South Korea in the final match.

“From now on, we just think about 2028 LA. The team need change and we have to bring new blood into the team. The young and talented players have the chance to wear the national team’s jersey and the deserved fencers will be invited to the national team,” Rahbari said in an interview with Tehran Times.

“The 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya is an opportunity for us to field our new team. The young fencers should show us how capable they are,” he added.

“On equal terms, if a youth and a senior player get the same score, we will choose the young player for the competition. Because, as I mentioned, we are ambitious and have targeted medals in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles,” Rahbari concluded.

