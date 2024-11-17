Iranian Sunni scholars pen letter to Islamic world on Gaza

The letter addresses revered scholars of Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria, Qatar, the Emirates, Turkey etc..

"Today, in the land of the First Qibla of Muslims, namely the holy Palestine, particularly in the resistant Gaza region, we are witnessing the crimes of the evil Zionist regime with the support of the great Satan, namely the United States, who resemble what the Surah Al-Ma'idah in holy Quran describes as "You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allah."

The Iranian Sunni scholars further say that they decided to write to their Muslim counterparts after witnessing the crimes of the evil enemy, namely the Zionist regime which is armed to the teeth by the United States and several infidel European governments.

The Iranian scholars further warn against the previously announced Israeli regime's plan to annex the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip with the support it might receive from the incoming Donald Trump administration.

The letter goes on to call on the Islamic world's scholars to operationalize their protest and take practical steps instead of just settling for issuing statements to condemn the Zionist regime's crimes.

The Iranian Sunni scholars continue to call on their counterparts in other countries to wage Jihad and take up arms as an Islamic duty to defend the Islamic territories.

They reiterated the call for financial support to the resistance forces and a full ban on the Israeli regime's products and exports to the regime.

"Join the Jordanian believers, prevent the exports of goods through their country from reaching the occupied lands, as the least one can do unless the war in Gaza stops. And with your presence, open the borders of Jordan for Jordanian youth to enter the holy Quds," the letter further reads, adding that "Join Egyptian believers at the Rafah border crossing and if you can reopen that border, and if not, at least camp there until the war stops, and put pressure on the Zionist regime's warmongers."

"Issue the fatwa of armed struggle (jihad) against the Zionists by any means to the Islamic Ummah, especially the youth," the Iranian Sunni scholars further say.

"In the end, while praying for you, the revered scholars, we declare that if we are united, the divine promise which is a victory for right versus wrong and the destruction of the infidels will materialize," the letter concludes.

