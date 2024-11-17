  1. Politics
Nov 17, 2024, 2:05 PM

IRGC chief:

Resistance in Gaza, Lebanon Inspired by IRGC

Resistance in Gaza, Lebanon Inspired by IRGC

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the resolute struggle against the Zionist regime shown in Gaza and Lebanon is driven by the IRGC.

“The current tough fields in Gaza and Lebanon are among the existential results of the IRGC’s movement,” Major General Hossein Salami said in an address at the IRGC’s Imam Hussein (AS) military academy in Tehran on Sunday.

Praising the people of Gaza for displaying a combination of might, resistance, and fortitude, the commander said the IRGC needs people with such qualities.

He noted that the results of the IRGC’s policies have become obvious in the fiercest confrontation in history between Islam and the front of heresy, paganism and hypocrisy.

MNA/TSN

News ID 224549

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News