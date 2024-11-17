Resistance in Gaza, Lebanon Inspired by IRGC

“The current tough fields in Gaza and Lebanon are among the existential results of the IRGC’s movement,” Major General Hossein Salami said in an address at the IRGC’s Imam Hussein (AS) military academy in Tehran on Sunday.

Praising the people of Gaza for displaying a combination of might, resistance, and fortitude, the commander said the IRGC needs people with such qualities.

He noted that the results of the IRGC’s policies have become obvious in the fiercest confrontation in history between Islam and the front of heresy, paganism and hypocrisy.

MNA/TSN