Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
17 November 2024 - 15:09

By: Mohsen Ranginkaman

Presser of Basij Week held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The press conference of the Basij Week was held at the Basij Cultural-Artistic Creations Center on Sunday with the participation of Deputy Head of Basij Organization for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Hossein Maroufi.

Head of Revayat-e-Fat’h (Narration of Victory) Cultural Foundation Brigadier General Ali Moghavasaz and Secretary of Basij Mostazafin Organization Brigadier General Meghdad Farmani were also attended the press conference.

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha