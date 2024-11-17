Presser of Basij Week held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The press conference of the Basij Week was held at the Basij Cultural-Artistic Creations Center on Sunday with the participation of Deputy Head of Basij Organization for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Hossein Maroufi.

Head of Revayat-e-Fat’h (Narration of Victory) Cultural Foundation Brigadier General Ali Moghavasaz and Secretary of Basij Mostazafin Organization Brigadier General Meghdad Farmani were also attended the press conference.