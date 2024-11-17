US ceasefire proposal “unacceptable”, "non-negotiable"

Berri, cited by the Lebanese news agency, said discussions on the proposal’s details are ongoing.

He denied that the proposal “includes any kind of freedom of movement for the Israeli army in Lebanon,” a condition he described as “unacceptable” and non-negotiable. He reiterated Lebanon’s refusal to compromise on its sovereignty.

The Lebanese official also dismissed claims that the plan includes deploying NATO or other foreign forces in Lebanon. He expressed objections to the proposal’s provision for forming a western oversight committee to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon finds unacceptable.

“We are discussing an alternative mechanism, but Lebanon will not proceed with it. There is already an established mechanism that could be activated,” Berri said, adding that ongoing negotiations are progressing with a positive outlook.

He also noted that the arrival of US envoy Amos Hochstein in Lebanon depends on the progress of these talks.

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line — the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel — and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Berri refrained from disclosing all details of the US ceasefire proposal reportedly delivered by US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson on Thursday.

However, Israel’s state-run Kan broadcaster claimed the proposal includes the acknowledgement by both Israel and Lebanon of the importance of Resolution 1701 while maintaining their right to self-defense if necessary.

MNA