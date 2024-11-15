Iran supports Lebanese people, gov. in all circumstances

Larijani held a press conference in Beirut after holding meetings with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

He said in the news conference that he had conveyed a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Berri.

Ali Larijani arrived in Damascus on Thursday to meet and talk with the Syrian authorities. He has already held talks with high-ranking Syrian officials, including President Bashar Assad.

He also visited the holy shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab in the suburb of Damascus.

The former Iranian parliament speaker also said on X in a post that he would leave Syria for Lebanon in continuation of his tour to meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials.

MNA