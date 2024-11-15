  1. Politics
Nov 15, 2024, 3:06 PM

Larijani:

Iran supports Lebanese people, gov. in all circumstances

Iran supports Lebanese people, gov. in all circumstances

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – "My trip to Lebanon is to say that we support the Lebanese nation and the Lebanese authorities in all circumstances," an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Larijani said in Beirut Friday.

Larijani held a press conference in Beirut after holding meetings with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

He said in the news conference that he had conveyed a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Berri.

Ali Larijani arrived in Damascus on Thursday to meet and talk with the Syrian authorities. He has already held talks with high-ranking Syrian officials, including President Bashar Assad.

He also visited the holy shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab in the suburb of Damascus.

The former Iranian parliament speaker also said on X in a post that he would leave Syria for Lebanon in continuation of his tour to meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials.

MNA

News ID 224463

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News