Iran's defense minister meets Syrian president in Damascus

In the meeting, the two sides discussed defense and security issues in the region, as well as strengthening cooperation between the two countries to fight terrorism.

Earlier on Sunday, Nasirzadeh met and held talks with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

Nasirzadeh told reporters on Saturday night that the relations between Tehran and Damascus are developing, and they support each other in critical times.

The Iranian defense chief is visiting Damascus at the invitation of his counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

“Syria plays a strategic role in Iran’s foreign policy”, the Iranian defense minister emphasized.

He added that he is set to meet with senior Syrian officials for talks on strengthening defense and security ties.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Iran's Minister of Defence and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria on Saturday afternoon.

