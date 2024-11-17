Toxic smog sends over 1.9 m Pakistanis to hospitals

The crisis has particularly affected Pakistan's Punjab province, where smog and hazardous air quality levels have created a public health emergency, Times of India reported.

Hospitals across Punjab have been overwhelmed, with Lahore recording the highest number of cases. Toxic smog forced over 75,000 people to seek medical help on a single day, further straining the healthcare system. Over the past month, Lahore alone reported 133,429 respiratory disease cases, including 5,577 asthma patients.

Additionally, 5,455 of the 13,862 heart disease cases and 491 of the 5,141 stroke cases in the province were treated in Lahore. The crisis escalated in the past week, with 449,045 respiratory cases reported, along with 30,146 asthma cases, 2,225 heart disease patients, and 1,400 stroke victims.

The government has taken several emergency measures, including closing schools, colleges, and parks, limiting market hours, and imposing bans on polluting vehicles and industrial activities. Despite these steps, air quality in cities like Lahore and Multan continues to deteriorate.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently exceeds hazardous levels, often surpassing 1,000, while Multan recently recorded an alarming AQI of over 2,000.

MA/PR