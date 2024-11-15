Grossi visits key enrichment facilities in Iran

During this visit, Behrouz Kamalondi, the deputy chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) for international, legal and parliamentary affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for legal and international affairs accompanied Grossi.

The UN nuclear watchdog head arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening and held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the the AEOI chairman Mohammad Eslami on Thursday.

Araghchi told Grossi that Iran is willing to resolve outstanding disputes over its nuclear programme but won't succumb to pressure.

Eslami declared to the IAEA chief that it will show a “decisive and quick” response to any threats or actions against the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

The president stressed to Grossi the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, citing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s religious decree which prohibits the building of nuclear weapons.

MNA