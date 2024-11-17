Hezbollah says conducted 1,349 ops against Israel in 2 mos

From Sept. 17 — the day of the simultaneous pager explosion carried out by Israeli regime — until Nov. 16, 3 p.m., the movement says its attacks, averaging 22 per day have resulted in over 100 Israeli deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, the website "L'Orient Today" which has focused on the Israeli regime war on Lebanon reported.

The infographics also asserted that the operations led to the evacuation of over 100 Israeli settlements within a 30-kilometer radius and a depth of 150 kilometers, forcing to flee more than 300,000 Zionist settlers.

According to Hezbollah movement, these actions included 456 strikes on Israeli sites, 361 on military positions, 164 on military bases, 127 on sites along the Lebanese border, 101 on barracks, 58 on towns, and 29 targeting drones or fighter jets. The party also says to have repelled 53 attempted incursions and land advances.

Hezbollah stated that it launched 1,047 missiles, 84 artillery shells, 65 guided missiles, 29 anti-aircraft shells, and 12 sniper and machine-gun shells. It also says that its aviation unit conducted 124 attacks, and its military engineering corps carried out 10 operations.

