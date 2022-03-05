  1. Politics
Mar 5, 2022, 9:45 PM

Iran negotiating team source rejects Reuters report as false

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – A source in the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna has told Iranian media the quote from an Iranian official published by Reuters was fake

Earlier today Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official as saying that Russia's demand for written US guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not damage Russian cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

A source in the negotiating team told the Iranian Tasnim News Agency that "no official in either Tehran or in Vienna has commented on Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks, and the quote published by Reuters is fabricated and false."

