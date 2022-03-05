  1. Politics
Ulyanov meets with Iran deputy FM in Vienna

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov has held a meeting with the Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari in Vienna's Coburg hotel.

"The #ViennaTalks continue. I had today a useful meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Economic Diplomacy Mr.Mehdi Safari," Russia's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. 

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in Tehran on Saturday that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed on a roadmap to resolve all outstanding issues which could help secure the revival of the 2015 Iran deal with world powers.

According to Press TV, the IAEA chief made the comments in a joint press conference with the Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami, during which the Iranian side emphasized that two sides agreed to follow these issues "in a completely professional" way based on the IAEA's regulations.

