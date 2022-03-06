  1. Politics
Ulyanov describes Grossi's Tehran visit 'very successful'

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The Russian envoy to the Vienna talks has described the IAEA's director-general's visit to Tehran on Saturday as "very successful."

"The visit of the #IAEA Director-General Mr. Rafael Grossi to Iran yesterday was very successful," Russia's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Sanday afternoon. 

The Russian envoy also described as a great achievement the two sides' agreement on "concrete steps aimed at settling outstanding safeguards issues within a reasonable period of time."

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said in Tehran on Saturday in a joint press conference with the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi that Iran and the agency have agreed on a roadmap to resolve all outstanding issues.

