Iran-IAEA issues must be resolved in 'nonpolitical' way

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami met and held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi in Tehran.

Following their meeting, the IAEA chief attended a joint press conference with Eslami to answer questions raised by reporters.

In this press conference, Eslami said that he has reviewed the remaining issues on Vienna talks with Grossi.

It was agreed that the documents, that are supposed to be exchanged between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the IAEA, must be submitted by June, he said.

"During the meeting, we stressed that the issues must be resolved in a technical and nonpolitical way and without any foreign intervention", Eslami said, adding that Tehran will pursue issues in a completely professional way within the framework of the IAEA's criteria.

He also spoke about the Zionist regime's constant threats against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Saying that Zionists obey no laws and threaten Iran with regular rudeness, Eslami stressed that so far Zionists have not achieved their goals and they will never do so in the future.

Grossi, for his part, stated that he had fruitful talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Saying that the ongoing Vienna talks and AEOA-IAEA meetings are so dependent on each other, Grossi added that if Iran and the IAEA do not reach an agreement on safeguards issues it would be difficult to reach an agreement on JCPOA.

Nuclear energy is important for the development of countries, including Iran, he said.

RHM/NM/FNA 14001214000014