Iran, Russia discuss nuclear deal, Ukraine

"There was a detailed exchange of views and assessments regarding the situation at the Vienna format talks on restoring full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the Iranian nuclear program. The mutual attitude of Russia and Iran towards the creation of reliable conditions for their further implementation was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Ryabkov, at Jalali's request, explained the situation in Ukraine in view of Russia's special military operation there, TASS reported.

