Russian ambassador comments on Lavrov's remarks on guarantees

In response to a question about the Russian foreign minister's remarks about the JCPOA-related assurances and its connection to Russian sanctions imposed by the US after the developments in Ukraine, the Russian ambassador to Iran said that there was "a misunderstanding" in this regard.

The ambassador advised Iranian citizens not to listen to western-based Farsi-Language media.

Russia's ambassador to Iran made the remarks talking to Tasnim news agency on the sidelines of the 30th anniversary of the Iran-Azerbaijan relations ceremony in Tehran.

Sergey Lavrov had said a few days ago on Friday that Russia demands a written guarantee from the US that its cooperation with Iran won’t be affected by sanctions imposed after the operation in Ukraine started.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Tehran has asked for clarification from Moscow over Russian demands.

KI/TSNM2678289