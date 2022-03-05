  1. Politics
Iran has upper hand in final negotiations: lawmaker

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Saying that the West, more than Iran, needs to reach an agreement in Vienna, Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission added that in the final negotiations, Iran has the upper hand.

"Western psychological warfare is not true. In the final negotiations, Iran has the upper hand. West more needs agreement than Iran does",  Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini tweeted referring to ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna.

"Regarding the Ukraine issue, we consider the war to be to the detriment of the world", the Iranian lawmaker said, adding Iran prefers dialogue, because it is in favor of reaching an agreement in Vienna.

Reaching a good agreement is accessible, the lawmaker added. 

