Iran has upper hand in final negotiations: lawmaker

"Western psychological warfare is not true. In the final negotiations, Iran has the upper hand. West more needs agreement than Iran does", Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini tweeted referring to ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna.

"Regarding the Ukraine issue, we consider the war to be to the detriment of the world", the Iranian lawmaker said, adding Iran prefers dialogue, because it is in favor of reaching an agreement in Vienna.

Reaching a good agreement is accessible, the lawmaker added.

