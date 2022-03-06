Bagheri, Mora meet again as Vienna talks continue

Iranian and the EU envoys to the Vienna talks held a meeting in Hotel Coburg on Sunday as the intensive Vienna talks continue to reach an agreement.

The two senior diplomats have repeatedly met over recently as part of the 8th round of the Vienna talks.

No details have come out of their meeting yet.

Today's meeting came a day after the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said in Tehran on Saturday in a joint press conference with the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi that Iran and the agency have agreed on a roadmap to resolve all outstanding issues.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov described the IAEA's director-general's visit to Tehran on Saturday as "very successful."

KI