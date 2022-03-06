Iran wants US to give solid guarantee not to withdraw JCPOA

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Sunday, Ebrahim Rezaei emphasized that any agreement must give a well-grounded guarantee to other party and any agreement which lacks guarantee is not accepted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He reiterated that Iran accepts an agreement that secures necessary and sufficient guarantees from the opposite side, adding that they [Western parties in Vienna talks] should give a necessary guarantee that they will abide by their commitments under JCPOA.

He noted that Iran’s strategy in the process of negotiations is clear and “we have emphasized it many times so that Americans withdrew from JCPOA and must return to ensure that they would not leave JCPOA again.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei pointed to the visit of IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Tehran and said, “Western countries have adopted hostile approach against Iran since he was introduced as Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Iran has always tried to show its goodwill, but Grossi's policy over these years has been in line with policies of the United States and the West, the lawmaker stressed.

However, the IAEA director-general must decide whether he wants to be an impartial observer of Iran's nuclear program or whether he is still going to lean towards the United States in nuclear talks and to give baseless claims.

