The match was held at Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Saturday afternoon.

This was Iran's first match at the CAFA futsal tournament.

Iran will play Tajikistan's team tomorrow February 13.

The Iranian boys will continue their matches after the match against Tajikistan to face the host Kyrgyzstan on Friday, followed by their match against Uzbekistan next Sunday, February 19.

KI