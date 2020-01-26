Iran 12-0 Turkmenistan: CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal C’ship

Roghayeh Sume'eh scored six goals for Iran and Maral Torkman and Fahimeh Arzani each added two. Nasrin Ghomi and Negar Yaghoubi also scored once each.

Iranian team has defeated Tajikistan 15-0 in the opening match and beat Afghanistan 16-1 in the next match at the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 in its previous matches.

Iranian girl’s futsal team will meet Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.

MNA/TehranTimes