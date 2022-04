Giti Pasand, the winner of the Iranian Futsal Super League this year, will represent the country in the 2022 AFC Futsal Club Championship which will be held in August.

The 2022 Asian Clubs Cup futsal tournament was scheduled to be hosted by the UAE, but the UAE withdrew its bid.

After the UAE move, Iranian Giti Pasand handed over the request to AFC to replace the Arab country.

Thailand and Kuwait have also requested the AFC to host the 2022 AFC Futsal Club Championship.

