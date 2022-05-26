  1. Sports
Iran futsal learns rivals at Asian championships

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's futsal team has been seeded against Lebanon, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia in Group C of 2022 AFC Futsal Championship.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022 official draw ceremony was held on Thursday and the national Iranian men's futsal team which is led by the former national futsal player Vahid Shmasaei, is pitted against  Lebanon, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia in Group C of the competitions.

The 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup will be the 17th edition of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the biennial international futsal championship organised by the Asian Football Confederation for the men's national teams of Asia. A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament.

The competitions will be held in Kuwait from  Sun. Sep 25, 2022 to Thu. Oct 20, 2022.

