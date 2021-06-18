  1. Sports
Iran finishes runner-up at CAFA junior C’ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s women’s U19 football team finished in second place at the CAFA Junior Championship on Thursday.

Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 4-1 in the final match in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. Uzbekistan defeated Tajikistan 7-1 and won the title due to superior goal difference.  

Iran beat Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan in the tournament and shared the spoils with Uzbekistan.

A total of five nations namely, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan took part in a round-robin tournament.

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

